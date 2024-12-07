Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Bank7 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank7 from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

