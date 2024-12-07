Barclays Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $22.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $17.98 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,749,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,293,000 after buying an additional 268,326 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,691,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 684,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,370,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,242,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,727,000 after buying an additional 865,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

