Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to earn $15.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $220.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.