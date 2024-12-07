Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,399 Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGRO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGRO opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

