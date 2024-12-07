Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 921 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,290.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $789.81 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,257.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,192.46.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

