Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 90.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $262,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS PMAY opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.