Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 75.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $552,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $2,503,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 65,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $190.35 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.25 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

