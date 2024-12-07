Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 213,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $117.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

