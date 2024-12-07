Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $1.06 Million Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

