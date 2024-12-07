Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $21.01 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 369,363 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,872,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $4,510,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $1,156,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

