Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.95. 8,428,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 3,874,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Bitfarms from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.11.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

