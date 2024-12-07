Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.95. 8,428,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 3,874,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Bitfarms from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bitfarms
Bitfarms Trading Up 9.8 %
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.