BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.84. BitFuFu shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 75,215 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

BitFuFu Price Performance

Institutional Trading of BitFuFu

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BitFuFu by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BitFuFu in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

