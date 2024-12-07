BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.84. BitFuFu shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 75,215 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BitFuFu
BitFuFu Price Performance
Institutional Trading of BitFuFu
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BitFuFu by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BitFuFu in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.
About BitFuFu
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BitFuFu
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.