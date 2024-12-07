Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $83,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $155,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $375,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.