bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.03.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.72. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Shares of bluebird bio are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, December 13th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 12th.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 322.46% and a negative net margin of 565.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in bluebird bio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in bluebird bio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in bluebird bio by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 59,219 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 74,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

