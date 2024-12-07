Brian Anthony Leveille Sells 12,500 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $299,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,264.50. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brian Anthony Leveille also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 30,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $720,600.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $215,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 20,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $427,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 121.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AESI

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.