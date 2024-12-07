Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,013.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,433 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 46,052.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,708 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $5,187,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 774.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 989,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,745,000 after purchasing an additional 876,627 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 816.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,233,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,653 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Broadcom stock opened at $179.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $838.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.36 and a 12-month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

