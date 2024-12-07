Brookfield Corp ON Cuts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Brookfield Corp ON decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,343 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 153.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $2,546,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,559.40. This trade represents a 45.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,627.59. The trade was a 52.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,763. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $299.96 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.30 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.49%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

