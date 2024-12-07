Brookfield Corp ON Has $115.62 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 112.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,073 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Brookfield Corp ON’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $115,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

DUK opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $121.25.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.