Brookfield Corp ON Increases Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Brookfield Corp ON boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775,203 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.78% of EnLink Midstream worth $52,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 268.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 402,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 292,833 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 57.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,181,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 430,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ENLC. Morgan Stanley cut EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $2,985,077,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.51%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.38%.

About EnLink Midstream

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.