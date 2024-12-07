Brookfield Corp ON Invests $171,000 in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1,558.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

