Calian Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Calian Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$50.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$42.88 and a twelve month high of C$61.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.69. The stock has a market cap of C$595.46 million, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.59, for a total value of C$42,101.91. Insiders have bought 1,315 shares of company stock valued at $60,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

