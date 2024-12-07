Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives C$72.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$72.29.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.
In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 849 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.59, for a total transaction of C$42,101.91. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,315 shares of company stock valued at $60,477. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
