Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$222.75 and last traded at C$222.75. 520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$223.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTC shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.19%.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.
