Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 80,508 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

DOC stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

