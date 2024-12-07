Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.59%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

