Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.49% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

