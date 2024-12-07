Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $47,825,233 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $183.53 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

