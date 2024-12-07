Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Trading Down 50.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.38.

About Cascadero Copper

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

