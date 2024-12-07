Castleark Management LLC Acquires 5,590 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,241,000 after acquiring an additional 381,754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 193,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 66.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $794,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CHDN opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.10 and a 52 week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day moving average of $138.34.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

