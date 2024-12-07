Castleark Management LLC Has $48.08 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 2.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $48,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 158,336 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,027,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $173.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.29.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

