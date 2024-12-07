Castleark Management LLC Increases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 595.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,980. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENSG opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $158.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

