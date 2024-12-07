Castleark Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Mueller Water Products worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,931,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $88,971.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,848.66. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $263,300.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,282. The trade was a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.2 %

MWA opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $348.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.