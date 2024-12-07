Castleark Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $177.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.27 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

