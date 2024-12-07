Castleark Management LLC Takes $7.91 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 198,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

