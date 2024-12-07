CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $416,111,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 7,029.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,891,000 after buying an additional 1,446,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,357,000 after buying an additional 128,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,437,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $172,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.63.

CDW Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.31 and a 200-day moving average of $215.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.02. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $172.95 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

