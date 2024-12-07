Centiva Capital LP Buys 12,354 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 23.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 355.6% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $174.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

