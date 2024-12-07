Centiva Capital LP Buys 13,832 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRSH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,133,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,588,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after buying an additional 420,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.90. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Freshworks
Insider Activity at Freshworks
In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $52,331.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,478.01. This represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $102,798.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $286,428.43. This represents a 26.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $300,201 over the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freshworks
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.