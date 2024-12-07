Centiva Capital LP Has $806,000 Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.5% in the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 87,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.3% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 43,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $264,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 321.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average is $119.54. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.70%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,172.58. This represents a 10.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $769,689.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,664.63. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,645 shares of company stock worth $8,415,189. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.