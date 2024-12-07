Centiva Capital LP Invests $826,000 in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.05% of Elme Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 990.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 325,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 295,990 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 123,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 68,103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -111.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $61.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -479.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Elme Communities in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

