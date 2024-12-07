Centiva Capital LP Sells 12,254 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of FOX by 136.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 692.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,053,505 shares of company stock valued at $47,705,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

