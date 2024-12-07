Centiva Capital LP Sells 2,618 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Stock Down 0.7 %

Popular stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $105.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular Increases Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.62 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $178,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,569.72. This represents a 35.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $347,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,403.40. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Popular from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

