Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,525 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTU. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,759.20. The trade was a 13.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.95. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

