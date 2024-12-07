Checkpoint Therapeutics’ (CKPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $205.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 141.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.