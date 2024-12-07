Checkpoint Therapeutics’ (CKPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $205.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Checkpoint Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.