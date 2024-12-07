Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $653,178.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,977 shares in the company, valued at $747,052.76. This represents a 46.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 230,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

