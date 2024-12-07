Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3,729.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in Markel Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,320,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 156,757.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,596,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,756.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,342.66 and a 52-week high of $1,809.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,636.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,595.42.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

