Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,850.95. This trade represents a 41.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,935. The trade was a 20.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,338. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

