Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells $269,634.32 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $31.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,373,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,798,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

