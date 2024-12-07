Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells $269,634.32 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Chewy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $31.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,373,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,798,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
