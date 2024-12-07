CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$172.00 to C$177.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cargojet from C$167.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.27.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Cargojet Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$113.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -119.74 and a beta of 0.91. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$104.20 and a 12-month high of C$144.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is -147.37%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

