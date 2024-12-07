Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.08. Approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.08. The stock has a market cap of C$21.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

