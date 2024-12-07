Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTRN. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citi Trends from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CTRN opened at $25.18 on Friday. Citi Trends has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Citi Trends by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 37,107 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 196,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

